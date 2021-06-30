OKOLONA • Chickasaw County Coroner Michael Fowler tendered his resignation from the position of Coroner, effective June 30, to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, June 22.
Fowler, who retired from the Sheriff’s Department earlier this year, has encountered a snag with his retirement.
According to him, the state will not let him draw his PERS, which is the state retirement for employees of government offices, because he is still the Coroner.
Therefore, his only recourse, he said, was to resign as Coroner.
“My only choice at this time is to resign,” said Fowler. “I’m hoping that resolves it. I’ve done everything they’ve told me to do since February, and when my check didn’t come, I called, and that’s when the other came up that said I didn’t resign, but they didn’t tell me I had to resign”
He said that this was not the way he had wanted to end things, he was just out of options and had no other choice.
“It’s not what I want to do, it’s just what I have to do.”
District 2 Supervisor Bill Blissard made the motion to accept Fowler’s resignation, and District 4 Supervisor Tommie Bowens seconded it. The board voted unanimously to accept.
His resignation will be effective June 30, and the board will meet again on July 6, therefore, there will be a period of five days where there is not an official Coroner, however, the two Deputy Coroners, Larry Harris and Linda Griffin, will serve in that capacity if needed until July 6.
Once they meet on July 6, the board will appoint an Interim Coroner.
They will also set a special election to fill the vacated position.
The interim will serve until a new Coroner is elected.