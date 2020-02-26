HOUSTON • Franklin Corporation reached a milestone recently, celebrating 50 years of business.
The company treated its employees to a meal. They had so many employees, however, that they had to do six separate feedings over the course of two days.
Franklin was founded in 1970, and they are the manufactures of furniture that is shipped all over the world.
The milestone has not been an easy one, according to owner, Hassel Franklin, but it is possible because of the employees.
He said that without the employees, there would be no Franklin. That is why they treated them to the meal.
“I can’t believe, in looking back, that its been 50 years,” said Franklin. “Last week, Feb. 5, our company was 50 years old, and I really have a problem thinking that its been 50 years since our company started.”
To honor the anniversary, the company also provided 50th anniversary shirts.
In regards to employees, Franklin mentioned that many of them had been there for 10 years or more.
“Over half of our employees, that’s well over 500, have been with us ten years or more,” he said, while addressing the employees. “We appreciate them and we appreciate your hard work. That’s what made our company, is a team effort, working together.”