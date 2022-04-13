Phil Lovell, Mississippi VFW District 8 Commander (left) and Richard Thornton, Mississippi VFW State Inspector, recently recognized Oliver Franklin and Dixie Ellison for their winning essays in the Voice of Democracy/Patriot’s Pen local scholarship competitions.
COLUMBUS -- Two students from Houston, Miss., were recently honored in the annual, nationwide youth essay contest sponsored by The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).
Oliver Franklin, a senior at Houston High School, and Dixie Ellison, an 8th grader at Houston Middle School, placed in the top three for their division in District 8 of theMississippi VFW.
The friendly competition, which was designed to support an understanding and appreciation of America, as well as foster patriotism among youth, awards more than $3 million in combined scholarships at the local, state and national levels.
Franklin participated in the Voice of Democracy audio-essay contest, which is open to high school students. This year’s theme was “America: Where Do We Go From Here?”
Franklin placed third and won $50.
Ellison participated in the Patriot’s Pen essay contest, which is open to eligible
middle school students. This year’s theme was “How Can I Be A Good American?”
Ellison placed second and won $100.
The awards program was held Sunday, April 3, 2022, at VFW Post 4272 in
Columbus, Miss., and also honored local teacher winners.
About 300 students competed in District 8, which includes posts in Calhoun,
Chickasaw, Pontotoc, Monroe, and Lowndes counties.