HOUSTON • The Franklin Corporation has suspended operations through April 5 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Franklin first announced that they were ceasing activities at the factory on Friday, March 20, when it was confirmed that one of their employees had tested positive for COVID-19. They had suspended operations through Sunday, March 29, and announced that they would reevaluate the situation on Friday, March 27 and make a decision on how to proceed.
A few employees could potentially be called in to work according to the press release sent out by the company, however, these employees would be in shipping, and they will be contacted directly regarding their work schedules.
The company announced on Monday, March 23 that they would be paying all employees for the first week of suspended activities. They would be paid for 40 hours at their regular rate of pay without any extra incentive pay.
However, according to the press release, unemployment benefits will need to be filed for the week ending April 4. It says that this can be done by visiting mdes.ms.gov or by calling 1-888-844-3577.
The company said they will be constantly monitoring the situation, and hope to resume operation on Monday, April 6. They will release another update on Friday, April 3.