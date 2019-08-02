HOUSTON – The employees at Franklin Corporation have given back to their community, and it has not gone unnoticed.
United Way presented Franklin with three awards on Thursday, July 25. The awards were a recognition of the contributions made to the United Way organization for the year, 2018.
They received the Bronze Award which means that 25 to 49 percemt of their employees contributed some of their pay as a donation. The employees are given the opportunity to have a donation deducted from their paychecks, and many of them did.
They also received the Community Impact Award. This award is given in recognition of the company’s impact on the community, as well as when they have achieved an employee donation amount of $50,000 to $99,999. Franklin achieved this goal in 2018 with an employee donation amount of just over $75,000.
“It means a lot that those employees give part of their paycheck every payroll to United Way,” said Gerald Wages, the United Way volunteer that presented Franklin with their awards. “That’s money that they would otherwise take home, but they give money out of their paycheck to United Way to help all of these people.”
Finally they received a plaque signifying their having won the All America Award. This award is given when a company reaches a corporate donation amount of $20,000 or greater. Franklin donated just over $26,000 in 2018.
Franklin and its employees have been contributing to the United Way organization for 16 years. In that time, they have contributed $1,011,000.
“We’re delighted to receive the awards on behalf of our employees, and we want to continue to be a part of United Way and what they’re doing to help folks in our communities,” said Jeff Cox, the CFO and General Council for Franklin. “United Way is about improving the quality of life for all of us in these counties served by United Way of North East Mississippi.”