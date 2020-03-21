HOUSTON – Franklin Corporation in Houston made the announcement via Facebook on Friday that they were suspending operations through Sunday, March 29 due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
The employee worked in the Motion Plant Upholstery Department. Due to the confidentiality of medical matters, no further information is being released about the patient.
The company said they will reevaluate the situation on Friday, March 27 to decide how is best to proceed.
“This decision was made after consulting with the Mississippi Department of Health,” said the press release issued by Franklin on Friday. “We encourage all Franklin employees to stay informed and follow the guidance available through the Mississippi Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control. Take care of yourself and your families.”
Franklin says it will offer an update on the situation after the reevaluation on Friday.