HOUSTON – Franklin Corporation announced via their Facebook page on Friday that they would resume limited operation on Monday, April 27.
According to the memo, all management and clerical employees should report at their normal time on Monday unless told otherwise. Product Development and Sales Aid are also to report at their normal time on Monday.
Production will resume on a limited basis on Thursday, April 30. Additional information about Thursday's schedule and who will be reporting will be provided by the company on Monday. The memo said employees should check the company Facebook page on Monday for a post about reporting for work on Thursday.
The company will also be following CDC guidelines and checking temperature before entry, providing masks, encouraging distancing, etc.
Franklin suspended operations after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 in late March. They were slated to reevaluate the situation, but the Governor declared a shelter in place order, and they suspended operations until further notice.
The announcement to resume operations was made following Governor Reeves's announcement that the shelter in place order was expiring to be replaced by a safer at home order, which loosens restrictions on businesses.
“We look forward to getting back to work and making the greatest furniture in the USA,” said Mark Franklin, President and COO in the memo.