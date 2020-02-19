February is Career and Technical Education Month. It’s a good time to recognize the contributions technical education makes to our society.
Technical education works – literally. Just ask anyone who’s has a hand in the Houston Career and Technology Education Center’s internationally recognized solar car and team. Talk about a solar-powered success story – and the sharp youngsters who made it happen – rolling into a really bright future…
Or ask any of the Houston CTE students who will be advancing to state DECA competition this month.
To see the value – and variety – of technical training, just remember that someone has to:
--Build or repair or tune the engine.
--Build or repair or tune or operate the various robotics systems which do everything from build vehicles to deliver meals to youngsters at Ole Miss and elsewhere.
--Fix the computer or cell phone.
--Pound out the fender.
--Weld the girders.
--Digitalize the records.
--Drive or repair the combine or 18-wheeler.
--Sell the real estate.
--Manage the office and/or farm.
--Keep the books.
--Draw up the blueprints for a house or commercial building.
When the car quits or the air conditioner won’t cool, or plumbing or electrics quit, we call someone in a hurry to fix them. That “someone” likely took technical training to get where he or she is.
To do those things, the Houston and Okolona career and technology schools offer courses in many real-world practical skills.
At the Houston Career and Technology Education Center courses include agriculture, environmental science and technology, business and marketing fundamentals, construction (electricity), culinary foods and related technology, engineering and robotics, health sciences and a teacher academy. The Center serves Houston and Houlka Attendance Center.
At the Okolona Career and Technology Complex courses include: teaching fundamentals, health sciences, power ag & machinery, hospitality, marketing, carpentry and construction, STEM, and information and communication technology. The Okolona OCTC serves two high schools, Okolona High School and Shannon High School.
In the past, the Houston Center has also offered instructors from Mississippi State University Extension Service to introduce students to “real world” money issues. Students learned to budget money on expenses such as housing, transportation, entertainment, childcare, and unexpected expenses.
The Houston center also hosts College Day, for those planning post-secondary education. It can also offer information to help people apply for grants and other sorts of financial aid.
During Career and Technical Education Month, take a minute to appreciate what technical schools do for us. Since they’re supported by your taxes, go watch your money at work.
If you think you’d be interested in learning the skills the schools have to offer, call, email or drop by. People will be happy to talk to you. In Houston, call 662-456-3748, in Okolona, call 662-447-3331.
As the world grows more complex, the job market for technically educated folks can’t help but grow.
Many of the students who have attended the Houston Career and Technology Education Center and the Okolona Career and Technology Complex during their years of operation have gone on productive, financially rewarding lives because of the skills they acquired at the centers.
Technical schools and their graduates have the opportunity for a better life, while make our lives better in countless ways.
The skills those schools teach are both needed and noble.