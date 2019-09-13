HOUSTON – The senior citizens of the Fall Prevention exercise class at Punch KIX Hand Foot Fit got a treat on Thursday.
The employees at the Houston office of Families First for Mississippi hosted a fish fry for the seniors. People filed in and either stayed and ate with friends, or got a plate to go.
Houston Families First Co-Director Anderson McFarland cooked the food, rushing from fryer to fryer in the midday heat, but he said it was for a good cause.
“We always want to give back to this community and be a vital part of it,” said McFarland. “We want to help people in need.”
The food seemed to be a hit, judging by the smiling faces. However, there was more to it than just the food.
“It was great,” said Noel McMichael, the instructor of the class. “A big part of keeping everyone wanting to do the exercise is the social aspect of it, so this is perfect for that.
“Everyone looked forward to it. They try to have little events on their own, but for Families First to do it is just really awesome because it gives them a way to get together and socialize. If you don't have that, you don't have an exercise program.”
The class meets at 9:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays at Punch KIX on Malcomb Street in Houston. It aims to prevent falls in the senior citizen population by working on their range of motion and flexibility as well as their hip and core strength. The class currently consists of 55-60 members, according to McMichael.
Families First is a community outreach facility in Houston. They serve the community in many ways including workforce and job readiness programs, youth development programs, literacy programs and educational services.
They also offer tutoring positions for local high school students for community service hours. To contact Families First, call (662) 362-8200.
If you are interested in Punch KIX, they can be contacted at (662) 213-2050.