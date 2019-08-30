HOUSTON --Houston aldermen met three times in August, transacting business that included terminating an employee for fraudulent use of a city fuel card, raising the cost of paying most misdemeanor tickets, discussing construction of a building to house all Parks and Recreation Department equipment, cleaning up a property and add the costs to the property owner’s taxes, and setting out requirements for building a package store in city limits.
HOUSTON -- Meeting Tuesday, Aug. 20, Houston aldermen discussed construction of a building to house all Parks and Recreation Department equipment, sought more information about a bidder for the Houston Trailhead work, and terminated an employee for fraudulent use of a city fuel card.
According to minutes of the meeting:
1. Mayor called the meeting to order.
2. Frank Thomas gave the invocation.
3. John Freeman with Calvert Spradling was present to recommend DC Services from Oxford, MS for the Trailhead Recommendation. The bid was $136,100.92. Freeman acknowledged that there had been some subcontractor paperwork left out of the original bid, but DC had sent an affidavit stating that nothing would change about the bid price. Elizabeth Fox Ausbern asked Mr. Freeman how often those discrepancies on bidding were allowed and was that something Calvert Spradling did regularly. Mr. Freeman answered no, that it was an oversight on the Contractor’s behalf but it did not change the bid in any way. Kellie Atkinson made a motion to table the confirmation of DC Services until an Attorney General’s opinion could be received. Frank Thomas seconded. All ayes. Motion carried.
4. Mayor asked the board to approve the signing of the ARC Shannon Resolution Minority Form. Frank Thomas made a motion to approve the signing. Willie McKinney seconded. All ayes. Motion carried.
5. Mayor asked the board to approve the signing of the ARC Shannon Code of Conduct. Frank Thomas made a motion to approve the signing. Willie McKinney seconded. All ayes. Motion carried.
6. John Gravat presented the Multipurpose Lighting quotes. Frank Thomas said he talked to Shawn Edmondson at NTEPA and Edmondson said there was some animosity between them and us. He said somewhere between poles and volunteers, something happened. Barry Springer talked to Keith Morgan. Shawn gave a price to Sullivan at Liberty. Kellie Atkinson clarified that NTEPA didn’t give a bid due to us getting other bids. Mayor Parker explained that NTEPA volunteers were in Florida originally but NTEPA would allow us to use the equipment if we got volunteers. Meanwhile, Mitch talked to NTEPA and Shawn gave a quote for pole placement. We did not put anything out there. Mayor was approached and told that the interest wasn’t there and we didn’t thank them enough. Mayor said we have even thanked them through the paper before. So, due to lack of volunteers from NTEPA, we are going with quotes. Barry Springer asked if this was more than the 50K that tourism allotted. Mayor said yes by about 12K. Margaret Futral said that tourism was giving 10K more. Frank Thomas made a motion to go with Liberty. Barry Springer seconded. All ayes. Motion carried.
7. John Gravat requested to pursue building a storage building to store all park and rec equipment, such as football equipment, baseball/softball equipment, etc. He noted that we had paid for a mini storage from April 2019 – September 2019 at $50/month. Various ideas were discussed ending with John Gravat pursuing the cost of a storage building.
8. Frank Thomas made a motion to terminate Zach Bethune due to his being found guilty of obtaining fuel for personal use using the City’s Fuelman Card. Barry Springer seconded. All Ayes. Motion carried.
9. The Tourism Board voted to terminate Carl Cook’s mowing contract with the City. However, Mr. Cook turned in his resignation due to his increase in duties with his full time job. In his resignation, he politely made recommendations to the board of what might be changed with the bid sheet used. The Mayor asked Margaret Futral who had designed the bid sheet and she said she had. She said that she ASSUMED the mowing would be done like the previous year. The Mayor read aloud Cook’s recommendations about the bid sheet. Cook said that he would continue until the Board found someone to replace him if it was the will of the board. The tourism board wanted to hire David White for the library service and Thomas Rowlett for the other locations. However, Barry Springer made a motion to follow the rules and check with the next lowest bidders first in lieu of hiring White and Rowlett with Cook continuing until this could be done. Frank Thomas seconded. All ayes. Motion carried.
10. Frank Thomas made a motion to go into Executive Session concerning a Legal Matter. Willie McKinney seconded. All ayes. Motion carried. Frank Thomas made a motion to exit the executive session with no action taken. Willie McKinney seconded. All ayes. Motion carried. Kellie Atkinson made a motion to enter executive session on a personnel matter. Frank Thomas seconded. All ayes. Motion carried. Barry Springer made a motion to exit executive session with no action taken. Willie McKinney seconded. All ayes. Motion carried.
11. Willie McKinney made a motion to adjourn. Frank Thomas seconded. All ayes. Motion carried.
HOUSTON -- Meeting Monday, Aug. 12, Houston aldermen held an executive session, came out of it and took no action, according to minutes of the meeting.
According to the minutes:
1. Mayor Parker called the meeting to order.
2. Shenia K. Jones gave the invocation.
3. Frank Thomas made a motion to go into executive session. Willie McKinney seconded. Barry Springer was absent. Frank Thomas and Shenia K. Jones voted yea. Motion carried.
4. Frank Thomas made a motion to come out of executive session with no decision. Willie McKinney seconded. Barry Springer was absent. Shenia K. Jones and Kellie Atkinson voted yea. Motion carried.
HOUSTON -- Houston aldermen took care of a variety of issues -- including raising the cost of paying most misdemeanor tickets, tabling quotes for multipurpose field lights, and setting out requirements for building a package store -- during their regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Aug. 6, according to board minutes.
According to the minutes:
1. Mayor Parker called the meeting to order.
2. Frank Thomas gave the invocation.
3. Frank Thomas made a motion to approve the 7/2/19 minutes. Barry Springer seconded. Kellie Atkinson abstained. Shenia K. Jones and Willie McKinney were not present. Motion carried. Kellie Atkinson made a motion to approve the 7/11/19 minutes. Barry Springer seconded. Frank Thomas voted yea. Shenia K. Jones and Willie McKinney were not present. Motion carried. Frank Thomas made a motion to approve the 7/15/19 minutes. Barry Springer seconded. Kellie Atkinson voted yea. Shenia K. Jones and Willie McKinney were not present. Motion carried. Kellie Atkinson made a motion to approve the 7/22/19 minutes. Frank Thomas seconded. Barry Springer voted yea. Shenia K. Jones and Willie McKinney were not present. Motion carried.
4. Betty Atkinson asked that striping for the four parking places at the library be done, two handicap and two regular for patrons. Also, she asked for a buzzer to be put at the back door for patrons who have trouble with the heavy door. Mayor Parker said he would check on the buzzer for the back door. Frank Thomas made a motion to stripe the four parking places, two for handicap and two for regular parking. Barry Springer seconded. Kellie Atkinson voted yea. Shenia K. Jones and Willie McKinney were not present. Motion carried. Mayor Parker said he would address the workers’ parking.
5. Willie McKinney entered at 6:49 p.m.
6. John Gravat presented three quotes for putting up the lights at the multipurpose field. Dixie Electric – $20,925. Liberty Electric – $23,300, Killer Contractors – $24,000. Kellie Atkinson, Barry Springer, and Frank Thomas had concerns about Natchez Trace not doing the work. With that being said, Frank Thomas made a motion to table. Barry Springer seconded. Kellie Atkinson and Willie McKinney voted yea. Shenia K. Jones was absent. Motion carried.
7. Billy Voyles spoke for Kevin Moore. He is requesting a $5 fee for DARE be added to the misdemeanor tickets. Mayor Parker asked if it was legal. Billy Voyles said yes. Barry Springer made a motion to add $5 to the misdemeanor tickets excluding DUI tickets. Frank Thomas seconded. Kellie Atkinson and Willie McKinney voted yea. Shenia K. Jones was absent. Motion carried.
8. Billy Voyles requested that Sherrod Bowen be moved from $13.50/hr to $14./hr since he completed his 90 day probationary period. Frank Thomas made a motion to raise Sherrod Bowen to $14/hr. Barry Springer seconded. Kellie Atkinson and Willie McKinney voted yea. Shenia K. Jones was absent. Motion carried.
9. Billy Voyles asked that the board approve to add Jacob Moss to the part-time officer pool. Frank Thomas made a motion to add Jacob Moss at $12/hr. Barry Springer seconded. Kellie Atkinson and Willie McKinney voted yea. Shenia K. Jones was absent. Motion carried.
10. Shenia K. Jones entered the meeting at 7:03 p.m.
11. Billy Voyles presented two quotes for a new police vehicle. Frank Thomas made a motion to table the vehicles until Billy could get a state quote. Barry Springer seconded. All Ayes. Motion carried.
12. Kellie Atkinson made a motion to accept Betty Brown’s resignation from the Houston Municipal Election Commission. Willie McKinney seconded. All ayes. Motion carried. Kellie Atkinson said that Joyce East would be interested.
13. Mayor Parker said that there had been several incidents of locks cut. He wanted the board and Chief Voyles to know that we are going to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.
14. Mayor Parker also mentioned the damaged meters, especially those of citizens whose meter is not in their own yards. The board made no ruling at this time about these situations.
15. Sean Johnson brought a building description for the board to review to prevent just any type building be built for a package store. Barry Springer made a motion to add to the building ordinance from the example presented. Items 1,2,3, and 4 under Section 7.3 of Article 1, strike 4A and 4B and strike 5, and it be published once, and adopted in 30 days. Willie McKinney left at 7:49. Frank Thomas seconded. Shenia K. Jones and Kellie Atkinson voted yea. Motion carried.
16. No one was present for tourism.
17. DeWayne Weaver brought 239 Pittsboro, owner Terry Taylor, to the board for cleanup. Frank Thomas made a motion to clean up the property and add it to the taxes. Barry Springer seconded. Shenia K. Jones and Kellie Atkinson voted yea. Willie McKinney was absent. Motion carried.
18. Shenia K. Jones made a motion to approve the amended 2018-2019 budget. Frank Thomas seconded. Willie McKinney was absent. Barry Springer voted yea. Kellie Atkinson voted nay. Motion carried
19. Department reports had already been discussed earlier.
20. Frank Thomas made a motion to pay the claims. Shenia K. Jones seconded. Willie McKinney was absent. Barry Springer voted yea. Kellie Atkinson voted nay. Motion carried.
21. Kellie Atkinson made a motion to adjourn. Frank Thomas seconded. Willie McKinney was absent. Barry Springer and Shenia K. Jones voted yea. Motion carried.