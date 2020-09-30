HOUSTON – Grammy Award-Winning performer Nathan Carlisle brought is show “From the military to the Met” to Houston as a fundraiser for the Historic Houston Theater renovation project.
Carlisle, who has lineage traced back to Houston, has been in the area since March, and he was more than happy to put on the show because he believes in the importance of community theater.
The concert, which was held on the east side of the square, in the front of the theater building, saw a turnout of approximately 300 people according to Chickasaw Development Foundation Director Sean Johnson.
The concert was free to attend, however, there were paid options such as reserved seating near the stage and a meet-and-greet package. They also passed the hat, literally a top hat, around the crowd for donations.
According to Johnson, the event raised over $7,000, bringing the total raised for the theater up to around $10,000.
Hosted by the Houston Council for the Arts, the event was a hit, and Carlisle gave an electric performance along with his guests.
These guests also included some local faces including Jan Hollingsworth, Steve Coker, Margaret Futral and David East, all on the piano.
Carlsile paid his respects to the veterans during his show, with the matter being near and dear to his heart. He also sang songs from numerous decades and various other genres, including country.
He donned many different hats throughout the night, including a cowboy hat for the country section, provided by Coker.
The crowds seemed to enjoy the performance, chanting for an encore, and receiving one additional song.
The theater project does not have a start date slated yet, but the Council of the arts is hopeful that it will be soon.