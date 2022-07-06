No human life goes untouched by tragedy, whether it’s a loved one lost to an illness, a terrible accident that takes a life or a national tragedy that leaves people trembling in fear, all humans will know rain and darkness at some point in their life, among their brighter days. But from tragedy in someone’s life will come blessings if we allow them. Even in the darkest hour of night, God’s promise of early dawn is forever present.
A tragedy can be a blessing in disguise though it doesn’t seem like it at the time. Sometimes things happen to us to get us on our knees more – to draw us closer to God and to our loved ones. It’s how we react when tragedy comes our way that determines if it will make us stronger in Christ or not. If we never experience heartache or life changing trials, we wouldn’t grow in Christ because we would not learn to lean on his word, his promise and the relationship with him. Without Christ in our lives I really don’t see how people make it, and without Christ I think when tragedy strikes people can’t understand the goodness and grace that comes from Christ and they don’t have the inter peace and relationship with Christ that can help them to better cope with whatever they may be facing.
Family and friends are so important to all of us; Christ should be just as important in our lives. I say this, because each of us will pass from this earth one day. It’s really important that the relationship with Christ is sealed and that you have that relationship with him. I hear so many people say, I know Jesus! That’s great that you know him, but do you have a blood-bought relationship with him?
I thought about this years ago, have you really given the dash (---) mark on someone’s tombstone a lot of thought? Do you realize that from the time we we’re born until we pass, we are living in the dash so to speak, because when we die, our tombstone will have the date we enter – the date we leave? What have we done throughout those years? Did we surrender to Christ, did we serve others, did we forgive, did we trust God and did we have a relationship with him? Or, did we just know him? We will all have tragedies in our lives but we can all have triumphs as well, and won’t it be rewarding to know that from tragedy there is triumph.
“I am with you, watching over you constantly. I am Emmanuel (God with you); my presence enfolds you in radiant love. Nothing, including the blessings and the darkest trials, can separate you from me. Some of my children find me more reading during dark times, when difficulties force them to depend on me. Others feel closer to me when their lives are filled with good things. They respond with thanksgiving and praise, thus opening wide the door to my presence.
I know precisely what you need to draw nearer to me. Go through each day looking for what I have prepared for you. Accept every event as my hand tailored provision for your needs. When you view your life this way, the most reasonable response is to be thankful. Do not reject any of my gifts; find me in every situation.”
Matthew 1:23 Colossians 2:6-7