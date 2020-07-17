NEW HOULKA -- New Houlka’s mayor and aldermen took care of the following items of business during their meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7 at Houlka City Hall.
Attendees were as follows: Mayor: Jimmy Kelly; Alder Ladies: Beverly Davidson, Bonnie Brown; Aldermen: K. C. Gates, Dustin Eaton; City Clerk: Janie Tutor; Attorney: Kevin Howe. David Huffman also attended the meeting.
Kimberly Murphree was absent.
The meeting called to order by Mayor Jimmy Kelly.
All votes on the following matters were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
Aldermen:
--Approved discontinuing water service to the Frontier Communications local office. Frontier Communications is going through Bankruptcy Court and has not paid the water bill in several months.
--Approved changing the Town’s telephone service to MaxSouth for $79 per month as compared to $301.26 from Frontier Communications. This change will be only if the Town will be able to keep the same telephone numbers.
--Discussed making wearing face masks mandatory during the Covid-19 Pandemic since several people in town has approached several members about this. The board took the matter under advisement.
--Approved using the extra computer in the Police Department for David Ray and Matt Brown to take some on-line classes to get hours to keep water certification current, if there are no documents or confidential information on this computer.
--Heard a Police Report indicating the door on Police Department Truck is fixed, but it still needs a decal.
--Approved transferring $1 (one dollar) into the Fire Department Bank Account to prevent a service charge for dormant account.
--Approved adding a small excavator to the budget this year if feasible.
--Approved the agenda with addition, mandatory facemasks.
--Approved minutes of the board’s June 2 meeting, 2020 as is.
--Approved payment of all claims on the July 2020 Docket.
--Heard a Water Department Report indicating usual maintenance.
--Recessed until the regular board meeting on Aug. 4, 2020.