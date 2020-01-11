Houston, MS (38851)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. Damaging winds with some storms. Morning high of 69F with temps falling to near 55. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.