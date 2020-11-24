HOUSTON – The votes have been counted and Margaret Futral has won the runoff election for District 5 Supervisor.
Although women have served on the board before, Futral becomes the first woman elected to the Board of Supervisors in Chickasaw County.
The runoff saw Futral running against Keith Jernigan, a teacher and coach from the Houston School District.
Futral and Jernigan both took a precinct a piece, with Jernigan winning Persall by 31 votes and Futral coming back to win Southeast Houston by 40, bringing her lead to 9 votes going into the counting of absentee ballots.
Futral ultimately took the race by 29 votes, with a total of 375 votes to Jernigan's 346.
Futral will take office in January 2021.
She is filling the seat vacated by James Russell “Wolfie” King when he died in June.
King's wife, Robin has served as interim supervisor since his passing.
Futral will serve for the remainder of King's term.