HOUSTON – Houston class of 2019 graduate, Blaize Gann signed with Mississippi University for Women to play baseball in the fall.
Gann was a senior at Houston high School, where he played varsity baseball for four years.
He finished his high school career with a total of 81 games played. He also had a batting average of .361 and an on base percentage of .458.
He had 61 hits, 33 RBIs and 66 runs. It was no surprise that he decided to take his baseball skills to the collegiate level.
For Gann the choice to become and Owl seemed to be an easy one.
“I love the coaches, staff and faculty and they are really supportive,” said Gann. “I’m going into Nursing and they have a really good Nursing program. They also competed for the last two years in the World Series, so I feel like we have a good chance to make some good runs and ultimately that is what I want to do.”
Gann based his decision on not just the athletics, but also on the academic offerings of the school.
“It was basically academics,” said Gann. “I wanted to major in Nursing and they have one of the top Nursing programs in the state, so that was pretty much my decision making process.”
Gann will start at The W in the fall.