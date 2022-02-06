HOUSTON – Garbage pick up in Houston has faced much uncertainty in the last few months.
It all began with the now former provider, RES, facing labor problems which saw them missing numerous pick up days, and sometimes even whole weeks at a time.
When bids were received for the upcoming service time, this was reflected, with both providers, Waste Management and RES, saying they would be using a side-load truck, which is unmanned on the back, and instead utilizes a hydraulic arm on the side to lift cans and only requires a driver to operate.
This presented a problem from the beginning because of the size of many of the streets in Houston, it would not permit the cans to be spaced far enough apart, as well as the size of the truck causing concern about street damage.
While discussing the bids, the board was considering rejecting the bids, hoping to get bids from another company who would perhaps be a better fit for the town.
However, news broke on Monday, Feb. 1 that RES had withdrawn their bid and was terminating the contract with the City of Houston. This meant that they would have to make a decision and soon.
The new bids, which now consisted of Waste Management and Waste Connections were discussed on Tuesday, Feb. 2 during the regular meeting.
Waste Management left their bid the same, $23.44 for twice a week and $14.95 for once a week with a side-load truck.
Waste Connection bid $22.78 for twice a week and $14.28 for once a week, and they would be using a rear load truck, which is manned by one person picking up the trash and loading it into the truck.
The other difference was the dumping of the trash.
Waste Management would be dumping in the Prairie Bluff landfill in Houston, whereas Waste Connections would be dumping in the Three Rivers landfill in Pontotoc.
Waste Management representative Kerry Howell mentioned this when he addressed the board about the bid process up to this point.
“Thanks for allowing us to participate in this opportunity, but I wanted to note that we offered our proposal for the Dec. 3, 2021, proposal due date and the board reviewed and discussed our proposal as well as the proposal presented by RES, it's my understanding that RES subsequently withdrew their proposal, and the contract, we felt, should have been awarded to Waste Management at that time, however, the board decided to reject our proposal and solicit new proposals,” he said. “This is unfortunate because it puts WM at a disadvantage in the proposal process, we've already put our proposed rates out there for competitors to see. It's not a fair process in a sealed proposal request. The board should also consider the potential impact of awarding the contract to another company if that company the city agreed to allow the disposal at a landfill other than Prairie Bluff. In other words, rather than taking it here in Houston, you're taking it to Pontotoc, or wherever else. As you know, Prairie Bluff landfill is located near Houston in Chickasaw County. This landfill provides economic benefit to the county as well as the city. The county receives host fee payments each quarter based on disposal tonnages. City and county residents and schools have received free services for many years.”
Mayor Stacey Parker responded by reminding the board that they have the right to reject any bid under state law.
“I need to remind the board that state law allows us to accept or reject any bids, I need to reiterate that.”
Howell said he was not trying to implicate any wrongdoing, he was just simply saying that it was unfortunate.
Another difference, and this was to be with any bid, even RES's previous bid, is that garbage must be in a bag and a cart, which means that boxes, furniture, debris, etc. will no longer be picked up.
“Any way it cuts, we're not going to have what we've had with RES for the last 20 years, couches and beds and piles of debris, put anything you want to out there and they put it in the truck, that's pretty much where we've been, and I don't know ho wit affects any of you all out there, but I notice on my street, we tend to have some days that we have a lot of stuff out there, and it's not in a can and it won't go in a can, and I'm just thinking, whatever happens here, we need a dumpster or two of three of these roll backs we have scattered around town,” said Alderman At Large Barry Springer. “I feel like we're going to have to have that relief valve, or we're going to have an insurrection in this town.”
After much discussion, during which Waste Connections said they could actually start immediately start picking up trash as long as it was bagged, a motion was made by Ward 1 Alderman John Fred Lancaster to go with Waste Management for once a week and seconded by Ward 3 Alderman Matt Callahan.
However, during the discussion process, they were reminded that Waste Connections could begin immediately, and they had not understood it correctly. They said they thought that both providers would take at least 30 days to begin, but that was just for carts to arrive, but with Waste Connections having a manned, rear-load truck, they could actually start sooner.
Therefore, Callahan withdrew his second and Lancaster withdrew his motion.
Ward 2 Alderlady Shenia K. Jones then made a motion to go with Waste Connections for once a week, and it was seconded by Lancaster.
The motion passed 4-1, with Ward 4 Alderlady Willie McKinney voting no.
Waste Connections is set to begin on Monday, Feb. 7, and pick up for a month or so until carts are in, and then it will transition into once a week on Wednesdays.
With that settled, the unfinished business of RES came up. It has been a hotly debated topic of late with the payment of services not rendered.
“I've got to ask this question one more time, RES and the lack of service,” said Parker. “They have sent us a bill and I asked the City Clerk to hold up on that before paying it. I've got to say this in defense of the people of the City of Houston, and yes, RES was good to us for many year, but as of late, like everything else, Covid has hit them and I'm respectful of that. Our contract specifically said twice a week, and I think over the last four months, plus or minus, those times have not been met. Especially, as of late, knowing that our date was coming, and we did put that out there about the first of February when we were going to end the contract, that was the reason we put the bids to be received the first of January to try to eliminate this particular issue, where it would be an easier transition, RES did not do that, and they chose to drop out. I'm asking the board to consider not paying for some of the services to our people, which is at $12.75 per month, and to discount that situation to our citizens. I think anything would hold up in a court of law because they did not do their job. I'm asking the board to consider, their last bill, either to consider not pay it based off of breach of contract and the number of days, or whichever is greater or less, to just relieve the Citizens of Houston with that $12.75 on the next water bill.”
Springer said that he was not in favor of this approach necessarily.
“I've taken the position all along that they were our business partners and we were their business partners,” he said. “They ran into some problems, and we ought to work through it and pay them, that was always my position. I may be totally wrong in that, that's just my opinion, I'm just one person and one vote, but in light of the labor situation nationwide, if everybody quit paying everybody that missed a few days, nobody would pay anybody. I know they're dead and gone, we're done with them, but they were above and beyond the call of duty for 20 years and in my business life, I'm not going to walk away from anything or anybody and they say Barry Springer didn't pay, and that's just the way I feel about it because I don't think we'll ever deal with them again, but I feel like they made a good faith effort to do what had to be done. They picked the garbage up, even though it was late. They paid to get it put in that landfill, even though it was late and they missed a few trips. That's just my opinion on the matter. If it was my personal deal, I would have wrote them a check. It's your money and my money. So, I stand with whatever this board decides, I trust everybody on this board to make the right decision and the mayor too. He's reflecting what people call and tell him that they don't want to pay for their garbage not getting picked up, and that's all true, but it's a bigger picture in my mind.”
However, no decision was made on the subject.