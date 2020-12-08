HOUSTON -- Natchez Trace EPA will use a recent credit from the Tennessee Valley Authority to stave off any future rate increases to the co-op’s 15,000-plus members for as long as possible, Natchez Trace EPA General Manager Shawn Edmondson said this week.
The credit to Natchez Trace represents 2.5 percent of wholesale power costs -- the cost of power that TVA sells to Natchez Trace -- for 12 months beginning in October, 2020. The credit will also help the EPA offset any potential drop in power sales due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.
“Our commercial sales are down about 10 percent, while our residential sales have held steady since everyone’s at the house.
“The big drop in commercial sales is due to everything being shut down. April was one of the one of lowest months we ever had in terms of sales. Overall, I’ve never seen this big a drop in sales, and I’ve been here 22 years,” Edmondson said.
He said receipt of the credit should mean customers will not see a rate hike for “probably a couple normal years, but it might be less if thing stay slow,” he said.
The EPA’s last rate hike was in 2019 for 1.5 percent.
“Being in rural Mississippi and having stagnant growth is something we face every year, but it’s been compounded this year due to the shutdowns from the coronavirus,” the general manager said.
Natchez Trace EPA is a member-owned electrical cooperative headquartered in Houston with district offices in Calhoun City and Eupora. It provides electrical service to about 15,823 members in parts of Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Grenada, Pontotoc, Webster and Yalobusha counties.
The EPA and other local power companies recently received the $200 million credit after TVA recently cut its own debt and expenses, and cut the price of its power through rebates or credits to utility customers like Natchez Trace, according to published reports.
TVA officials said the credit is intended to help businesses and communities recover faster from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Officials said the credit also reflects TVA’s improved fiscal performance.