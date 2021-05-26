Winners of the “Houston Clean Up Challenge” and “Anti-Litter Meme Contest” held back in March were presented with their awards last week.
The contests were a collaborative effort between the Chickasaw Development Foundation, The P.A.C.E Foundation, and Margaret Futral, the County Supervisor for the Fifth District.
“The litter problem in Houston and Chickasaw County is an issue must continually be addressed. Not only is it unpleasant for the citizens of the area to look at, visitors and even people considering investing here will get a bad opinion of us if our streets are littered, so it really is an economic development issue to work to get rid of the litter problem and we hope that this contest was a start,” says Sean Johnson, the Executive Director of the Chickasaw Development Foundation.
The Houston Clean up Challenge encouraged groups to form groups and post pictures of themselves picking up litter on social media with the hashtag #houstoncleanupchallenge. Andrea McMichael, who is running for Alderman at Large, volunteered with the Girls Softball Team to clean from the softball field, south to Highway 15 and then back up 389 to Woodland Circle.
According to McMichael, “It’s been said time and again that the children are our future. If we can work with our youth to get them in the habit of not littering and cleaning up litter when they see it, we can go a long way to stopping the litter problem. I really enjoyed working with these girls. If they are an example of our youth, I think we’re looking at a great future in Houston.”
The “Anti-Litter Meme Contest” offered younger students a chance to create and post memes with an anti-litter message. The memes were then “voted on” by “likes and shares” on a Facebook page titled, “Houston: Littering is for Losers”. The page, and the memes collectively, received over 10,000 views and winners were determined by the number of likes and shares they received on their memes. The winners were Kaley Myatt, Timia Jennings, and PJ Cooper.
The Anti-Litter Meme Contest Winners each won $100, and the Houston Clean Up Challenge winning group won $500. The contest was funded by the CDF, P.A.C.E and Margaret Futral, Supervisor District 5.
“If we can keep encouraging people to stop littering and to have pride in their surroundings, eventually we will be living in a cleaner community. Cleaner communities attract more investment, more residents and more visitors, so it is in all of our best interest to stop litter. And we very much appreciate everyone who took the time to help clean up the town.”