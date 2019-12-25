This past week, Walmart in Houston presented the Houston Fire Department with a check for $1,500. The money was money that the store is allotted by corporate to invest back into the community.
This is a practice that seems common practice in the business world to generate good will within their respective communities, especially around this time of year. However, there is something different that sets some businesses apart. There are some businesses who you can clearly tell that investing in these communities is more than a publicity stunt for them. They genuinely care about the people enough to put their money where their mouth is so to speak and help that community grow in every way that it possibly can. This is especially prevalent in smaller towns such as Houston where everyone knows everyone and when one succeeds, all do.
This trend seems to be more and more scarce the farther outside “Small Town USA” you venture. This is not to say that it is completely absent. Rather, it is just an observation that many donations done in that world are for other reasons such as tax write-offs or in generating good will in the wake of some mistake.
This sets businesses and the communities who support them apart, because in that instance, you have a genuine connection between the two that is often times unmatched. This is a special thing and it should most definitely not be overlooked.
We would be more likely to patronize a business with a genuine concern for our community and who regularly invests in such. We would be more likely to support our neighbor and friend over some billionaire in another state who hasn’t the slightest idea who we are, we are simply a dollar sign to them. These people we would support are the same people who live next door and whose kids go to the same school as ours.
So, in this season of giving, we encourage you to stop and think...who gives back?