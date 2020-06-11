I have always striven to adapt myself to many scenarios which may or may not ever come to fruition. Thusly, I have made myself a bit of a Jack-of-All-Trades.
Let me be the first to say, that has definitely come in handy with this position I now find myself holding.
As Editor/Reporter here at the Chickasaw Journal, I hold a great many responsibilities. I am responsible for determining content, researching, interviewing, writing and uploading said content. I also work as a photographer, as I am largely a one man operation.
This has proven for an interesting and extremely useful experience in my year here.
I have learned the in's and out's of the industry at a rate largely unprecedented by someone of my age and with my experiences, or lack thereof.
I took this job straight out of college, and I do mean straight out, literally a week.
I was overwhelmed at first, going from, for lack of better nomenclature, an amateur reporter for the university's newspaper, to the head of an entire newspaper was QUITE the step.
However, after an initial period, I began slipping into my role here and immersing myself into its many facets, eager to learn anything and everything there was to learn.
I was not alone, however, I was and still am being mentored by our former interim editor and current stringer, Hank Wiesner. Without his help and expansive knowledge of the job and what to do and not to do, I doubt I would have made it a week let alone a year. For that, I would like to thank him.
The staff here at the Chickasaw Journal were also very welcoming of me, and still help me to this day.
I would also like to thank the people of Chickasaw County for being so welcoming of me. Being from here, I was excited to helm the paper that I grew up reading, however, I was nervous about the responsibilities involved. I was afraid of falling face-first in front of these people that I also grew up around. However, I have seen nothing but kindness and support from you all and for that I am ever grateful. I have absolutely love bringing you the news and hopefully I have made the Chickasaw Journal a respectable publication that all of us can be proud of.
If you thought this was a good bye speech, I am pleased to tell you it is not. I know it may sound that way, but I have merely been reflecting on my time here and I felt that I should give credit where credit is due. I am a person who believes in saying please and thank you, and I believe manners are a key to a civilized society.
So, with that I say thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way, and I hope to continue making you proud one Wednesday at a time.