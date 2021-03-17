HERNANDO -- The Chickasaw County Sheriff's Department's newst K-9 handler, BJ GLadney, along with his partner, K-9 Rex, recently completed the Mississippi Law Enforcemnet Officers Association (MLEOA) Basic Police Canine training course in Hernando.
The course is spread out over nine weeks, and it includes the following areas for dual purpose K-9 teams:
-- Detection of narcotics and explosives
-- Obedience/Control
-- Patrol Activities
-- Tracking/Area search
-- Evidence recovery
-- Criminal Apprehension
-- K-9 Case Law
-- K-9 First Aid
-- Realistic Scenario Training Events.
The course offers over 300 hours of continuing education in the first eight weeks, then they move on to testing and certification.
The testing is done through the National Narcotics Dog Association (NNDA).
Gladney and K-9 Rex placed first in the Narcotics Scramble.
In this test, K-9 Rex is in an area, with multiple distractions, and has to find hidden narcotics, which he was able to find all of them.
They also placed 5th in the Hard Dog Fast Dog competition.