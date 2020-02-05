I sit here staring at the nearly empty jar of candy on my desk, picked through by yours truly, until there is but one left of the flavor I like. This is a sad occasion. Sure, I could go to the store and buy more of the same candy but the process seems trivial.
This is where people fall into one of two major categories. Are you an optimist or a pessimist?
An optimist looks at a half of a glass of water and sees it as half-full. A pessimist sees the glass as half-empty. This is to say that optimists have a positive outlook on life and see the best in things, pessimists are the opposite.
This has often been a litmus test of sorts for a person and their respective approaches to this journey we call life. But, what do you think?
Is this a reliable form of testing someone’s outlook on life, or could the data be skewed by loss or depression, or other such factors environmental or otherwise?
I realize that this is not a scientific test done in labs to try to quantify someone’s outlook, which I truthfully do not think can be quantified. However, I am proposing that perhaps, people go through ups and downs, and we all do, so maybe our outlook changes. So, by living in the moment, and not worrying about what may or may not happen, we are doing ourselves a great service and removing the obstacles that may never come to be.
Or, you can worry, and I am not judging, because I myself often fall into this category. This will only bring despair upon you.
So...which are you?