HOUSTON – BJ Gladney, a deputy with the Chickasaw County Sheriff's Department, suffered a major loss when his home burned down on April 14, destroying everything.
Gladney's fellow officers and friends at the Sheriff's Department stepped up and created a GoFundMe page for people to donate if they wish.
Brittany Brown of the Sheriff's Department organized the page and as of April 17 the page had raised $2,693, exceeding its goal of $2,500.
Many donors left words of comfort and encouragement fro Gladney when donating.
Anyone with any questions is asked to call (662) 456-2339.
Donations can also be mailed to the Chickasaw County Sheriff's Department at 130 Lancaster Circle Houston, MS 38851. They ask that checks and money orders be made payable to Barry Gladney, Jr.