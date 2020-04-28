HOUSTON -- Chickasaw deputy BJ Gladney said this week he’s looking for a house to buy somewhere in the Houston or Okolona school districts after his home was destroyed by fire earlier this month.
“I’d like to find a house in the Houston or Okolona school district because after schools reopen, I’ve got a youngster about to go to school.
“I’m also appreciative of the support from the community for their donations to the GoFundMe account which was started by friends at the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department,” he said.
He posted his heartfelt thanks to the community on Facebook shortly after the fire.
“At times in our lives we have to pull together and be there for each other. On April 14th, I saw people do just that. If you were that fire fighter, neighbor, friend or someone along the way, you all came together with many prayers, donations, kind words and much more.
“The showing of so much concern has been overwhelming and much appreciated. Words never come easy, but the simplest words can mean so much. Thank you.”
Gladney’s home in the Okolona area was destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon, April 14, Chickasaw County Fire Coordinator Jonathan Blankenship said this week.
No one was home when the fire started, and no injuries or damages to other property were reported.
Volunteer firefighters from Okolona -- which was the lead responding department -- Van Vleet and Houlka were dispatched following a 911 call. They arrived at 880 CR 132 about 3:50 p.m. and found the mobile home ablaze. Firefighters brought the fire under control about 4:44 p.m. and were reported back in service about 5:27 p.m., records indicated.
Okolona Fire Chief Terry Tucker said he was uncertain of the point of origin and cause, but indicated the fire may have started in or around a bedroom.
Gladney’s fellow officers and friends at the Sheriff’s Department created the GoFundMe page. Brittany Brown of the Sheriff’s Department organized the page, which had a goal of $2,500. It had raised about $3,408 as of noon Thursday, April 20.
Anyone with any questions is asked to call (662) 456-2339.
Donations can also be mailed to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department at 130 Lancaster Circle Houston, MS 38851. Checks and money orders should be made payable to Barry Gladney, Jr.