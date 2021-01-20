HOULKA -- Pam Hightower Tuggle, a beloved teacher at Houlka Attendance Center, died on Jan. 11 after a battle with Covid-19.
On Facebook, many comments showed how much students loved her:
Some of them included:
"My heart is just broken. Pam Hightower Tuggle was one of those teachers that I wish everyone had. "
"My son loved her dearly. He said she was his favorite teacher. She touched many young lives."
"She touched so many lives and was so loved. I am a better person from knowing her."
Now her former students, colleagues and friends have come together creating a GoFundMe to help Ms. Hightower Tuggle's family during this difficult time.
"Mrs. Hightower/Tuggle was a one of a kind teacher. She made each student that walked in her classroom feel important and loved," said the campaign organizer, Kim Brown, on the GoFundMe page.
As of the writing of this article, the GoFundMe had reached $200.