JACKSON – Area schools have been out of the classrooms since mid March, and many have been left wondering if they will get to return at all this semester.
That question looks to be answered by April 14, as Governor Tate Reeves said last week that he would offer an update on the schools by then, which many feel will be the final decision, as most schools only have just short of a month of school left.
All of the area schools have been out since spring break, the week of March 9-13. When they were slated to return, however, COVID-19 began spreading throughout the state, and eventually the governor declared that schools would stay closed until April 17.
Not only will this decision affect schools, but also spring athletics, which have been furloughed by the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) until schools are back in session. If the remainder of the school year is canceled, it is highly likely that so to will the athletics.
However, with the number of cases in Mississippi, not to mention Chickasaw County increasing, it seems unlikely that schools will be allowed to return.
Many seniors have expressed concern about graduations and how grades will be calculated, and solutions to those problems have slowly been coming forward, however, there are still many questions left unanswered and many left wondering what comes next.
Many seniors have expressed concern about graduations and how grades will be calculated, and solutions to those problems have slowly been coming forward, however, there are still many questions left unanswered and many left wondering what comes next.