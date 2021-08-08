Grass fire prompts Houston response By Robert Scott Editor/Reporter Aug 8, 2021 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Palmer Harmon works to extinguish the blaze with the help of Arch White, who is not pictured. By ROBERT SCOTT Chickasaw Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOUSTON – Houston Fire Fighters responded to the call of a grass fire on the side of Highway 32 Extended on Wednesday evening.Deploying the tanker, they fought the fire that had spread into the woods surrounding the area.However, they made quick work of the blaze and quickly got it under control.It is unclear how or when the fire started, only that it was unattended and out of control at the time of the call.There were no structures around to damage. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Grass Fire Houston Fire Fighters Blaze Tanker Houston Wood Structures Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 68° Clear Houston, MS (38851) Today Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 91F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Some clouds. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Updated: August 8, 2021 @ 5:45 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Chickasaw Journal Grass fire prompts Houston response 48 min ago Chickasaw Journal Fate of Houston Clerk position still up in the air Aug 7, 2021 Chickasaw Journal One dead following shooting in Houston Aug 7, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw County School District requiring masks to start school Aug 6, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Have a nice day, if you live long enough Aug 6, 2021 Chickasaw Journal School Resource Officers needed at Houston, Houlka schools Aug 5, 2021 Latest e-Edition Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Chickasaw Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage lists