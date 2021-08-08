1

Palmer Harmon works to extinguish the blaze with the help of Arch White, who is not pictured. 

 By ROBERT SCOTT Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – Houston Fire Fighters responded to the call of a grass fire on the side of Highway 32 Extended on Wednesday evening.

Deploying the tanker, they fought the fire that had spread into the woods surrounding the area.

However, they made quick work of the blaze and quickly got it under control.

It is unclear how or when the fire started, only that it was unattended and out of control at the time of the call.

There were no structures around to damage.

