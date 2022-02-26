HOUSTON – Houston Parks and Rec Director John Gravat was booked into and released from the Chickasaw County Jail last week after a grand jury indicted him for embezzlement and false representations.
According to the official indictment, he is charged with one count of false representations to defraud government, under Mississippi Code Annotated 97-7-12, and one count of fraud or embezzlement committed in public office, under Mississippi Code Annotated 97-11-31.
The first count, false representations, if convicted carries a penalty of nor more than five years or a fine of no more than $10,000.
The second count, embezzlement, carries a penalty or no more than 10 years or a fine of no more than $5,000.
According to the Office of the State Auditor, the investigation stemmed from incident(s) in April 2021.
“The allegation is related to events in April of last year, 2021,” said Logan Reeves, Media Relations for the Auditor's Office.
He also confirmed that the allegation was reported to them.
“This was reported to us, it was not discovered as the result of an audit, it was actually a whistle blower.”
Following his arrest and release on bond, on Wednesday, the Houston Board of Aldermen met on Thursday to decide how to proceed.
Gravat resigned from his position during the meeting.
In a Facebook post after the news broke, he posted the schedule of exception, which showed it was a total of $330.14 as the principal amount.