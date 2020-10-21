HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County Republican Party hosted an event offering both sides of the argument for Initiative 65, or the legalization of medical marijuana. The event was held on Monday, Oct. 12 in Joe Brigance Park.
The initiative was placed on the Mississippi ballot by a petition receiving enough signatures, and will be voted on in the Nov. 3 general election.
However, there is a second option on the ballot, placed by the legislature, entitled Initiative 65A, which gives all power over the potential medical marijuana program to the legislature.
The first speaker was Jamie Grantham, the Communications Director for Medical Marijuana 2020, who spoke in support of the initiative.
Grantham spoke about the uses of medical marijuana, and the conditions that could be treated.
They include, but are not limited to, cancer, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis and ALS. A full list of the 22 eligible conditions can be found on the Medical Marijuana 2020 website, which is medicalmarijuana2020.com.
Grantham also spoke about the support for the initiative, stating that President Trump as well as many Republicans and Democrats alike supported the initiative, so she said it was not a party issue, but simply an initiative for the treatment of people with debilitating medical conditions.
34 states have already legalized medical marijuana, according to Grantham.
“In those 34 states, 3.5 million patients are receiving relief from medical marijuana, and we believe that qualified patients in Mississippi deserve to have that same access,” she said. “There is zero reason why patients here, who are suffering from the same types of conditions as patients in other states, whose lives are being changed, some of them lives are being saved, should not have that access here in Mississippi.”
She went on to talk about the advantage of Mississippi coming in later behind these other states.
“34 other states have medical marijuana programs, so we are by no means leading the charge on this. We are very much the caboose on this, but it puts us in an advantageous position to be able to look at the other states, what worked well, whats not working, and take the best practices and develop a model program for Mississippi.”
Next she went into the difference between Initiative 65 and 65A.
“More than 228,000 Mississippians signed petitions to put medical marijuana on the ballot for voters, for you and I to decide. After Initiative 65 officially qualified, politicians in the legislature placed a competing measure, alternative 65A on the ballot in an effort to confuse the issue and dilute the vote so that neither measure meets the requirements to pass.”
According to Grantham, the requirements state that an initiative that is placed on the ballot such as 65, requires at least 40% of everyone who votes in the general election to vote on the issue, of that 40% of voters, at least 50% plus 1 is required for the measure to pass.
She ended by comparing the measures that would be put in place with 65 vs 65A. She presented a chart, breaking down the two sides, which can also be found on the website.
The next speaker, was Dr. Katherine Pannel, a Psychiatrist out of Oxford, who spoke against 65.
She approached the subject from a physicians point of view, stating that many physicians in Mississippi were against the measure. She began by stating what the biggest issue with the initiative is, from her point of view.
“Initiative 65 is calling marijuana a medicine, completely false,” said Pannel. “You can not be called a medicine unless you've done the rigorous studies, the research, gone through the FDA to do so. Why can'r marijuana be a medicine? Because its schedule 1. The DEA has looked at it, seen what they have seen over the multiple years that it has been around and said it goes in schedule 1 with things like cocaine and heroine because it is addictive and there is no medical reason to use it. Its not a medicine, period. So, if you want marijuana to be a medicine, fine, lets do it the right way, let's study it.”
She went on to talk about how doctors would be treading unfamiliar waters if the initiative were to pass.
“I know you[audience member] asked the question, what would a physician need to do to prescribe this, we don't know because we don't want to prescribe it to anyone. There is no such thing as a training course, no dosage, frequency, nothing because its not a medicine. There is no certification for it...We are basically thrown this perscriptive authority that we don't want. Its now in our hands to be responsible for this, we don't want that. We have been taught from medical school that you practice evidence based medicine, you can't practice evidence based medicine with medical marijuana because its not evidence based. In addition, as physicians, we are taught to do no harm, that is what we give an oath to, medical marijuana will do just that, it will do medical harm.”
She went on to state that the conditions listed in Initiative 65 had no evidence that medical marijuana would treat them, she even argued that it would exascerbate them.
She ended her time by reiterating that physicians did not want the responsibility that would come with medical marijuana, and that there is no evidence to support it either.
Both speakers left the citizens present with a lot to chew on between now and the election.