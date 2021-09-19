HOUSTON – Patsy Gregory has been named the new Director of the Chickasaw Development Foundation.
The announcement was made last week, and she has hit the ground running since then, making the most of her first week.
“It's been a whirlwind,” said Gregory. “I met with the Supervisors on Monday, and suggested an avenue for economic development, they chose another one, they set up an economic development district for Chickasaw County, and as I understand it, they're going to work on all of the details in the next couple of months, but there will be an advisory group and I will be a part of it, and I am excited about that. I went over and introduced myself to some people at City Hall and they invited me to come to the board meeting that night, so I went and they introduced me to the board and I was able to answer some of their questions and they had some comments, so I enjoyed that, and then I met with the mayor individually, and I've been to the Merchants' Association meeting and I've been to Exchange Club, so that's been a week.”
Gregory is excited to step into the role and hopes to use her new position to help unite the county.
“I'm excited about the possibilities and the opportunities. When I interviewed with the CDF board, the nominating committee, their number one thing was working to bring the county together, and so, as you know, that has been a passion of mine for several years, and I look forward to that.”
As far as her ideas, she suggested maybe taking an approach similar to what she did in her last position.
“Maybe do some things, kind of like when I was in Okolona, with task forces to focus on some areas of work.”
She is no stranger to Chickasaw County, however, as she previously served as the Executive Director of the Okolona Chamber of Commerce for about 10 years, and she then recently served as the Economic Development Liaison for the City of Okolona for the last two and a half years. She hopes to use her experiences gained in her time with the city to help the county.
“I think I have a running start. I have some knowledge and some contacts and resources that will be of benefit, but I want top find out what the people want to do and run with that. I want to make sure we're communicating, everybody across the board.”
Of the things that she has seen in her short time here, one thing has stood out above the rest.
“I've been very excited to see, like I've said, I've just been here a week, but volunteerism is huge here, and so I'm glad to be a part of it and I hope I can contribute something.”
Gregory is replacing Sean Johnson, who announced last month that he would be departing to take on a new role in Cleveland, Miss.