HOUSTON -- The following guilty pleas were entered during the Thursday, March 12 session of Houston Municipal Court.
The presiding judge was Garry Turner.
The term FTA means failed to appear in court.
--Stanley R. Vance- No proof of insurance-guilty-$396.50.
--Amanda Delphia Morales-FTA- issue warrant.
--Stephen M. Rutledge-FTA- issue warrant.
--Hershel Moss- Careless driving- guilty-$156.50.
--Anthony Clark- No proof of insurance-guilty-$396.50.
--Anthony Clark- Driving while license suspended- guilty-$197.
--Oron Crawford-FTA- Issue warrant.
--Selena Rios- Disturbance of family-guilty-$407.25.
--Faith Rios- Disturbance of family-guilty-$407.25.