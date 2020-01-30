HOUSTON -- The following guilty pleas were entered during the Jan. 23 session of Houston Municipal Court. The presiding judge was Garry Turner.
--Jose Carlos Martinez Jr.- failure to appear- warrant issued
--James D. Penson- expired tag- guilty- $217.
--James D. Penson- no driver's license- guilty- $197.
--James D. Penson- no proof of insurance- guilty- $396.50.
--Lamarcus Moore- failure to appear- warrant issued.
--Jesus Mendoze Lopez- no driver license- $197.
--Sergio Chovez Prescott- no proof of insurance- $396.50.
--Hector Meza- possession of paraphernalia- guilty- $332.75.
--Hector Meza- improper equipment- guilty- $197.
--Hector Meza- no driver's license-guilty- $197.
--Hector Meza- no tag- guilty- $217.
--Jodicee Devonte Dilworth- failure to appear- warrant issued
--Timothy E. Stephenson- running stop sign- guilty- $196.50.
--Joshua Wayne Pratt- failure to appear- warrant issued.
--Johnathon Hall- failure to appear- warrant issued.
--Brionnica Cousins- no proof of insurance- guilty- $396.50.
--Brionnica Cousins- failure to signal- guilty- $100.
--Carroll Gregg- trespassing- guilty- $332.75.