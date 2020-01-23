HOUSTON -- The following guilty pleas were entered during the Jan. 9 session of Houston Municipal Court. The presiding judge was Garry Turner.

--Micheal Hiner- failure to appear-warrant issued.

--Labrittise Huggins Benford- failure to appear-warrant issued.

--Jesus Murillo Banuelos- failure to appear- warrant issued.

--Jordan Lakel Horton-failure to appear- warrant issued.

--Christopher Steven Long- failure to appear- warrant issued

--Jack Mcgregory- public drunk- guilty-$332.75.

--Durell McGregory-public drunk-guilty $332.75.

--Brandon Bradburry- no driver license- guilty- $197.

--Tyrice Baskin- no seatbelt- guilty- $30.

--Tyrice Baskin-no driver license- guilty- $197.

--Tyrice Baskin- possession of marijuana- guilty- $432.75.

--Dennis Burns-disturb the peace-guilty- $282.75.

--Dennis Burns- resisting arrest-guilty- $432.75.

--James Penson-failure to appear- warrant issued.

--Joseph Brown-possession of marijuana-guilty- $432.75.

--Joseph Brown- careless driving- guilty- $156.50.

