HOUSTON -- The following guilty pleas were entered during the Jan. 9 session of Houston Municipal Court. The presiding judge was Garry Turner.
--Micheal Hiner- failure to appear-warrant issued.
--Labrittise Huggins Benford- failure to appear-warrant issued.
--Jesus Murillo Banuelos- failure to appear- warrant issued.
--Jordan Lakel Horton-failure to appear- warrant issued.
--Christopher Steven Long- failure to appear- warrant issued
--Jack Mcgregory- public drunk- guilty-$332.75.
--Durell McGregory-public drunk-guilty $332.75.
--Brandon Bradburry- no driver license- guilty- $197.
--Tyrice Baskin- no seatbelt- guilty- $30.
--Tyrice Baskin-no driver license- guilty- $197.
--Tyrice Baskin- possession of marijuana- guilty- $432.75.
--Dennis Burns-disturb the peace-guilty- $282.75.
--Dennis Burns- resisting arrest-guilty- $432.75.
--James Penson-failure to appear- warrant issued.
--Joseph Brown-possession of marijuana-guilty- $432.75.
--Joseph Brown- careless driving- guilty- $156.50.