THORN – The building is up, but there is still a ways to go before Thorn Volunteer Fire Department can make their home in the newly-built station.
“We've got phase one done,” said Chief Andy Harmon. “It was the foundation and the actual shell of the building. The rest of it is all of the interior stuff, framing, insulation, wiring, plumbing, that's what we call phase two, the interior and the finishing stages of it.”
The station has been a joint effort between the department and the community though, said Harmon, and he said that none of it would have been possible without the community's support and contributions.
“The community's been great, supporting us, everything that's been done out there has been 100 percent paid for by the community through fundraisers and all. We have had an outpouring of support for it, and we are planning some more benefits and fundraising for the second half as well.”
He said that the new station will serve as a multipurpose building as well as having community storm shelters on premise.
The biggest benefit, however, is the storing of the equipment for the department.
“We've got equipment scattered all out through the community, farmers' barns, everywhere, and this will put all of our equipment housed in a central location and that will get us up to specs with the rating bureau. Also, the Mississippi Forestry Commission, they have the Firefighter Assistance Program, where a lot of the tanker trucks come from, and they are required to be housed and maintained, and it's hard to house equipment when it's scattered out in several different places.”
While this journey is nearing an end, it has been decades in the making.
“I like to say our forefathers, a lot of them that were originally the Thorn Fire District, I could name several of them like Grady Williams, Sherman Alford, David Alford, Harley Langley, a lot of the guys that started are gone, but they actually spear headed this, and this is basically over 20 years in the making.”
The land that the station is being built on was donated to the department.
“The land was acquired several years ago, 20 years or so, and then the funding has always been the issue. Basically the rural fire service, Chickasaw and in the State of Mississippi, like us, we rely on the state rebate money, which basically means we operate with less than $10,000 a year as a budget, as far as maintaining gas in the wintertime to heat the trucks to keep them from freezing, utilities and all that, replacing basic equipment throughout the year that gets damaged on the scene and such, it's hard to maintain. The Board of Supervisors has been real helpful, they've been backing us, but they don't have any funding for us, they've helped what they could.”
He said that due to this, they are asking the community to help them complete this journey, and make them the best department that they can possibly be.
However, money is not the only way the community can help out.
“We need the community's help to finish it and we want to encourage anybody that's able to become a member. There's more to do than just fight fires. We answer medical calls, assist our neighbors, just say if somebody falls, there's a place for everybody; driving trucks, maintaining trucks, bake sales, anybody in the community is more than welcome to come join our team, and that's what we call it, it's more or less a community team that protects each other. We protect property and we protect lives. Serve God and Mankind is our motto.”
He said that they are always looking to recruit membership to help build up the department and continue serving the community.