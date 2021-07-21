Hancock meets fans, signs autographs at Gather By Robert Scott Editor/Reporter Jul 21, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Luke Hancock and John Hardin Fleming. Jase Burt is all smiles with his autographed hat as he poses with Luke. Luke with Ward 3 Alderman Matt Callahan and his wife, Lisa. Luke signing a ball for Hannah and Jett Burt. Dallas Hillhouse gets his cap signed by Luke. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOUSTON • Championship Baseball Player and Native Son, Luke Hancock returned to Houston to much fanfair as he took part in a signing at Gather on Wednesday.People lined up down the sidewalk to get items signed and get a photo with Hancock.He charged nothing for any signatures or pictures. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 73° Cloudy Houston, MS (38851) Today Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 85F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.. Tonight Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Updated: July 21, 2021 @ 5:57 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Chickasaw Journal School board approves teacher pay for working ballgames, extracurricular activities 1 hr ago Chickasaw Journal Circuit Court now under way in Okolona 1 hr ago Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Trustees discuss possible SRO 1 hr ago Chickasaw Journal Regional Jail receives outstanding audit report 1 hr ago Chickasaw Journal Hancock meets fans, signs autographs at Gather 1 hr ago Chickasaw Journal Houlka congratulated for investing its money where its future is -- with the children 1 hr ago Latest e-Edition Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Chickasaw Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage lists