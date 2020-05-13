HOUSTON – News broke last week that Houston's head football coach, Ty Hardin, would be the new head coach at Tupelo.
Hardin has been the head football coach at Houston High School for four years. His work with the program is marked with post season runs and winning records.
“This is a state championship game in the next two to three years,” said Hardin of the team he is leaving behind. “I'm excited for these guys.”
Hardin said that the relationships he has developed with these athletes who he has coached since middle school is the hardest part about leaving. However, he said the new job is definitely a blessing.
“Sometimes when opportunity presents itself, you have to take it,” he said.
He said that Houston will go out and get a top notch head coach because that is what the players deserve. He said he loves Houston, and that it is one of the greatest communities in the world.
“You will never hear me say anything negative about it.”
According to Hardin, he would not be far, and that one day he would be back because Houston is and always will be his home.
“I owe my success to the people of Houston and my family,” said Hardin. “They have always been there for me and always will be.”
“To the people of Houston, I love 'em, I'm am so grateful to 'em...just keep going.”