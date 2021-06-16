HOUSTON – Adam Harmon was chosen by the Houston Board of Aldermen to be the next Police Chief of Houston, making him the first appointed chief in Houston.
The board voted unanimously to approve Harmon, and he accepted the job.
“I am honored,” said Harmon. “Nervous, but honored.”
The board set the salary at $54,000 with the potential to make up to $60,000 over the next four years.
Harmon, a 23-year veteran of law enforcement, is excited to undertake this new position, and he is looking to hit the ground running and waste no time.
“I want to get eight full time police officers. I want people to live here and be part of the community and I want somebody that we see everyday, not a bunch of different faces. I want to get the community to know who the police officers are. Right now we are having to get a lot of part-time, but I am wanting to hire eight full-time police officers and get the staff back up.”
He was given approval from the board to advertise for full-time officers as well as full-time dispatchers.
He also wants to make a application pool.
One of his major platforms for the position is bridging the gap between the community and the police, so to speak.
“If the community knows the police officers, they are more comfortable about coming forward and reporting a crime or helping with a situation, it can also make the kids feel comfortable when they know the person.”
He also spoke about the importance of working together when addressing the board on Tuesday.
“It's like I keep saying, 'we,' I want it to be 'we' and not just 'me,' it's going to take all of us.”
The Board of Aldermen voted in late 2020 to move from an elected police chief to an appointed one as most of the municipalities in Mississippi do.
This move came after the current chief, Billy Voyles, announced that he would be retiring from the job this year.
Voyles is set to retire June 30 after over 15 years as chief.
The community has been vocal about the choice in chief as well, congratulating Harmon since the news broke online late Tuesday.
Harmon will be sworn in with the other members of the board on July 1.