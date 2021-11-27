HOUSTON – The race for Chickasaw County Coroner has been decided, and Larry Harris has been chosen to take up the title.

The race initially had three candidates in the running, Harris, Andy Harmon and Whitney Lancaster.

Harris and Harmon advanced to the runoff.

Harris emerged on top by a final count of 856-656.

Harris has been serving as interim Coroner since July when sitting Coroner Michael Fowler stepped down.

Harris also previously served as a Deputy Coroner under Fowler.

The total number of voters that turned out was low on both election days.

The initial election saw approximately 1,577 of the county's 11,729 registered voters.

The runoff saw approximately 1,512 turn out.

