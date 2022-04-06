HOUSTON —Larry Harris recently retired after more than 29 years with North Mississippi Medical Center’s Ambulance Service.
A lifetime resident of Chickasaw County, Harris graduated in 1977 from Houlka High School, where his mother was a teacher. He studied architectural drafting and design at Itawamba Community College before becoming a nurse’s assistant at Floy Dyer Manor, a nursing home in Houston, around 1980.
“The medical field wasn’t my first career choice,” he says. “My initial plan was for an architectural career. I still do freelance architectural drafting as LDHome Designs.”
Harris’s career was launched around 1983 when Henry Weir, then ambulance director at the Houston hospital, saw him at Floy Dyer Manor and proposed a job opportunity with the hospital’s ambulance service. “My EMS career actually began by chance and has been a challenging, learning, very rewarding and successful career spanning over 35 years,” he says. “I got into this field by chance, and I stayed in it because I enjoyed the challenge of it and helping people. Over these years I have worked under and had several mentors that I still appreciate.”
He earned his Emergency Medical Technician certification through East Mississippi Community College in Mayhew and worked several years at the Houston hospital before joining the NMMC staff in the fall of 1993. With encouragement from Tonya Sanderson, “who believed in me and pushed me to succeed in this field,” Larry earned his Paramedic certification from Itawamba Community College in 1999.
Other mentors include Mary Ann Sanderson, who gave him his first EMS supervisory role with MA&K Ambulance Company in Houston; the late Jim Spruiell, who imparted much medical knowledge and skills; Butch Williams and Steve Kitchen, who invited Harris to join them on C-Shift, where he remained for more than 29 years; and Vince Langford and Chris Elliott, his partners, from whom he gained a lot of insight and expertise.
Harris retired March 11 as supervisor on C-shift. “I had a great shift to supervise, and the shift was very supportive of me. It has been a memorable and remarkable achievement to have worked for and been a part of one of the largest and busiest ambulance services in north Mississippi,” he says. “I loved not knowing day to day what the next hour would bring.”
With 40 years of medical and EMS experience, he has worked in various roles for several different departments and agencies, including preceptor/mentor, dispatcher and flight paramedic. He is a certified instructor in CPR, Basic Life Support, Prehospital Trauma Life Support and Pediatric Advanced Life Support. He also represented Chickasaw County on the Executive Board of North Mississippi EMS Authority.
He was elected as Chickasaw County Coroner/Chief Medical Examiner in November 2021, having previously served as Interim Coroner and six years as Deputy Coroner.
Harris is a member of the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians, Mississippi State Department of Health’s Emergency Planning and Response Team, Houston Volunteer Fire Department and Bethlehem M.B. Church in Houston.
He works with youth in his community to recognize and prevent violence, and he helps educate local students about safety and accident prevention. When not working or volunteering, Larry enjoys deejaying for small ventures and family events.
In retirement, he looks forward to spending more time with his family, LeQuinton (Sherry) Harris and Jameica (Fulumi) McCoy; two grandchildren, Faiden McCoy and Tonyia Williams, a great-grandchild, Aubree Rose Williams; and a god-daughter, Alexandra Walker.