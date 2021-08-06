Step outside early one gorgeous morning. Stand in the sunshine. Enjoy the warmth on your skin. From inside the house, the smell of frying sausages teases your nose.
Mingled with the fragrance is the hint of fresh brewed coffee. Snatches of talk from the TV break the morning silence.
It’s gonna be a great day, right?
Wrong.
You’ve just encountered four ways to hurt or kill yourself, say the experts, and your morning isn’t even an hour old yet.
If you’ve like me, you’ve heard so many reports of things that can damage or debilitate you that you’re a candidate for a heart attack just thinking how you’re going to survive the rest of the day.
Heck, just waking up each morning is asking for it.
The cost of living is going up, but the chances of living are going down.
Are we living in great times or what?
Too much sun can cause skin problems. Get too much sun and you wrinkle prematurely. Tan your skin and turn a lovely shade of pre-cancerous brown.
When the sky clouds over, make sure that none of the rain that falls on you is acid.
If you stay in the house, don’t get poisoned by the lead based paint.
Stay out of the attic or the asbestos might filter into your lungs and you’ll contract cancer.
Turn off the TV – if it doesn’t make you a violent zombie, the flickering images can bring on seizures or eyestrain. It might make you so passive you’ll become comatose, grow roots sitting in your recliner, and morbidly obese from eating too much of the wrong foods.
Watch out for the bricks in the foundation of the house – they may be radioactive.
Get in the car or truck, goes for a drive, and hope the seat doesn’t give you back strain.
Hope you’re not one of the 50,000 people or so killed in this country each year by traffic accidents.
Some researchers say that exercise – which many of us believe to be of value --is hard on the joints or wears the body out prematurely.
Running is said by some to shake the body organs in an unhealthy manner.
They say runners and long haul truckers can have the same kidney problems from the constant pounding.
Forget about ever having another cup of coffee, say the experts. Coffee raises blood pressure, heightens muscle tension, increases secretions of stomach acid, cuts the oxygen available to the brain and causes birth defects, say the experts with more education than me.
Other than that it’s OK, I guess.
Thinking about having a hamburger with that coffee? I don’t care if you knew that hamburger when he was a calf. Fuggeddabout it.
Scientists say fatty – in other words, delicious – foods such as hamburgers, smoked ham, fish, sausage, bacon can increase the risk of cancer.
And skip the salt – causes hypertension, you know.
Forget soft drinks – many of them contain caffeine and sugar. The ones free of those are also free of taste.
Drink just water, but make sure it isn’t contaminated, or sitting too long in plastic bottles.
And if you’ve decided to stick to a healthy diet of fruits and vegetables and soybeans – think again.
Better know what they were sprayed with or what was in the water or soil that nourished them.
We realize after all the “experts” are well, confusing. Ask two experts the same question, and sometimes you get two entirely different answers.
Most us eat wrong, drink wrong, think wrong, live wrong, love wrong, drive wrong and listen to too much loud music
Most of us work too hard at putting ourselves into an early grave.
It seems there are so many things hazardous to use in one way or another that the best thing to do do is have a good brisk sit, feel our muscles waste away by the hour and wait for death to claim us.
Well, live your life the way you want.
I’ve found that experts in most fields are like lawyers – you can find good ones on both sides of a case.
I’ve picked the experts I agree with and I’ve made my choices. I’m going to stretch and warm up, pump some iron or find someone to do some scuffling with.
The maybe I’ll walk and run a couple miles with the dog, Then get a sensible dinner and a good night’s sleep.
And yeah, there’ll be coffee in the morning and at night, probably a hamburger now and then.
I’m like that mule pulling the plow in the field with a carrot hung just past his nose. He’s working toward that carrot; I’m working toward that burger.
Ya gotta have something to work toward. Sounds ironic, but occasional cheat meals help keep you on the straight and narrow.
I’ll probably wind up being the healthiest man in the cemetery.
Until that day, I’m gonna live every day like I was dying .
Which each of us is, if you care to think about it.
And remember Miss Piggy’s sage advice: Never eat more than you can lift…