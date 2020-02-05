PHEBA • The Hebron Christian Eagles sadly could not pull out a win against the Columbus Christian Rams. The final score was 72-55 in favor of the Rams.
The team fought hard on all fronts. Each possession Hebron fought to get on top with a strong offense that utilized their height and speed. When on defense they were able to get a few rebounds and were able to strip the ball. However, the team did have issues on defense trying to guard a very good Columbus Christian basketball team.
This Columbus Christian team is fantastic at keeping possession through rebounds, on either side of the possession, stealing the ball and making sure a Hebron player touched the ball last. The Eagles were great in the paint but could not rebound after trying threes from anywhere on the court. CCA was just faster to the ball. CCA may not have had the height on the Eagles, but they were better at getting into scoring position.
While Hebron did lose this game, it should not feel like writing on the wall. They are a well-structured team that will bounce back in future seasons. With only one senior leaving this year this team has the ability to rally back next season. They may not win a championship but they should be able to pull a win or two out.