PHEBA – The Hebron Christian School Football team fell to the Unity Academy Soldiers at home on Friday night, by a score of 52-22.
The Eagles were a bit slow on both sides of the ball to begin with. The Soldiers took advantage of this and put a touchdown on the board on the opening drive of the game. The two point conversion was successful, bringing the score to 8-0 in the first two minutes of the game.
Hebron had a big run by Kobe Cooper on their opening drive, however, they were not able to put a score on the board and were forced to punt. The Eagles kicker, Dash Turman, placed the kick in the center of the field, and the Soldiers were able to capitalize, putting up a touchdown on the return, with a successful two point conversion, bringing the score to 16-0.
The Soldiers put up two more scores early in the second quarter, but then the Eagles came alive on both sides of the ball. The momentum started with an explosive offensive drive that resulted in a touchdown pass to Jon Garrett Lowe. The two point try was unsuccessful, bringing the score to 30-6, where it would remain at half-time.
The Eagles were able to keep the momentum going into the beginning of the second half, with Cooper getting a massive kickoff return for a touchdown. This time the two point try was good and the score was 30-14.
This was where the momentum began to wear off. The Eagles began giving up big plays on defense and being unable to capitalize on offense. The soldiers put up three more scores in the second half, where as the Eagles only put up two including the kickoff return by Cooper, bringing the score to its final of 52-22.
The Eagles defense was especially plagued by penalties. There were multiple horse-collar tackles called against them.
The Eagles, who are now 2-6, will go on the road to West Helena, Ark., next Friday, Oct. 11, to take on DeSoto.