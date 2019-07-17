NEW HEBRON – The Hebron Christian Eagles under the direction of Head Coach David Foster have been working hard this summer for their upcoming season. They open the season Friday Aug. 23 at home against the Marvell (Ark.) Academy Eagles. The Hebron Christian Eagles are preparing for this season by working out three to four days a week at 7 p.m. nightly. The Eagles participate in MAIS 8-man football. They will be in Class 2A Division 2.
Coach Foster said, “We will have around 15 high school players this upcoming season. We will have only two seniors, so we will be a younger team. We will have a good group of juniors that is working extremely hard. We usually have about 12 high school players that workout daily. They have been lifting weights; flipping tires, and doing some distance running each evening that we work out. I am very proud of the progress we are making this summer.”
“In the weight room, the players are doing bench press, incline presses, squats, deadlifts, and leg presses. These weight room exercises are to build upper and lower body muscle mass and tone.”
Coach Foster continued, “The outside exercises are to build speed, agility, range of motion, and conditioning. They are also doing some exercises and drills related to the position they play, which is designed to help them during the season. Water is provided in weight room and during outside activities anytime the players wanted.”
“These summer workouts really help the players by reducing the chances of injuries during the season. It helps them with range of motion and avoiding muscle and joint strains and sprains. It also helps the players with getting in shape, which will cut down on injuries as well.”
“Most contact injuries happen late in the game when a player is tired. This will really help Hebron Christian as they have fewer players than most teams they are competing against. Most all these player play on both sides of the ball and never come out of the game. These workouts help with teaching proper techniques and fundamentals, which will avoid injuries as well,” Coach Foster said.
Coach Foster was also working hard when I recently visited him for this interview. He was painting one of the goalposts for the upcoming season.