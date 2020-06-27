PHEBA – The Hebron Chirstian School Class of 2020 graduated in a group ceremony on Friday night.
The class of 13 seniors was able to have a ceremony that was as close to normal as they could have hoped given the circumstances.
The Class Valedictorian, Mollie Pruett, is from Houston.
In her address, she urged the class to keep strong in their faith and always keep the Lord first.
Mrs. Gale Pollard, the guest speaker, shared memories she had of the class, as well as offering encouraging words.
The ceremony, held in the gym due to rain, concluded with the throwing of caps.
The following students received diplomas:
Abigail Jewell Barker
Adrian Lynn Borst
Alyssa Denise Clerk
Jakobe Marquan Cooper
Sha'Diamond Mikylah Dean
Madison Kinsey Foster
Christian Lee Gray
Hannah McNeel Latham
Evin Drake Pilkington
Mollie Beth Pruett
Caralee Paige Smith
John Daniel Vowell and
Raygen Gage Yeatman.