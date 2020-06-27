Hebron

The graduates of Hebron Christian School throw their caps, signifying a symbolic end of this chapter of their lives. 

 Robert Scott Chickasaw Journal

PHEBA – The Hebron Chirstian School Class of 2020 graduated in a group ceremony on Friday night.

The class of 13 seniors was able to have a ceremony that was as close to normal as they could have hoped given the circumstances.

The Class Valedictorian, Mollie Pruett, is from Houston.

In her address, she urged the class to keep strong in their faith and always keep the Lord first.

Mrs. Gale Pollard, the guest speaker, shared memories she had of the class, as well as offering encouraging words.

The ceremony, held in the gym due to rain, concluded with the throwing of caps.

The following students received diplomas:

Abigail Jewell Barker

Adrian Lynn Borst

Alyssa Denise Clerk

Jakobe Marquan Cooper

Sha'Diamond Mikylah Dean

Madison Kinsey Foster

Christian Lee Gray

Hannah McNeel Latham

Evin Drake Pilkington

Mollie Beth Pruett

Caralee Paige Smith

John Daniel Vowell and

Raygen Gage Yeatman.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus