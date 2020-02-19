COLUMBUS • The Hebron boys played in their tournament against the Tunica Blue Devils. With a good first half showing, they sadly fell further and further behind. With a final score of 72-47, the boys sadly finished their season winless.
With only one senior on the roster, this team’s issues may have come from a lack in leadership and fundamentals amongst players. Although this season may not have turned out the way that they wanted, Hebron has a culture of winning at their school. In the near future they should be able to make a positive rebound and be back in the conversation.
This season will give the coaching staff something to sink their teeth into this off season so they can make appropriate changes and fill in some gaps that may be there.