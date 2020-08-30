CALHOUN CITY -- Last week the Hebron Eagles took on the Cougars of Calhoun county. Looking to rebound from the previous week's loss to Marvell Acadamy, coach David Foster was looking for leaders on his squad. However, the Eagles would fall to the Cougars 32-14.
“I talk to my team weekly about being good leaders at practice and on game day. All my seniors have shown leadership at times.”
On the offensive side of the ball, a leader can be found in quarterback Braiden Triplett. While all of the 14 points for the Eagles were scored by rushing the ball, Triplett was an integral part of keeping the team motivated even when down on the scoreboard.
While the Eagles never ended a quarter in the lead, the Cougars never seemed to be running away with the game. This is thanks in large part to the senior leader on the defensive side of the ball Doug Loden. Loden plays middle linebacker for the Eagles, a position that takes a strong disciplined leader.
Although the Hebron Eagles ended up losing 32-14, this week was a major improvement in coach Foster’s eyes.
“In this second game, we really put forth the effort to be more of a football team. Our seniors stepping up for this game really impressed me.”
The Eagles will have their first home game this Friday, Sep. 4.