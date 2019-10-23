PHEBA – The Hebron Christian School Eagles took the field against the Columbus Christian Academy Rams on Friday night. Ultimately, the Rams defeated the Eagles 40-24.
The Eagles came out strong, stopping the Rams on their first drive and forcing a turnover on downs. They followed the excellent defensive performance with a scoring drive for the offense. However, there was some confusion. The quarterback appeared to have gotten in for a touchdown the line judge for that side of the endzone signaled as much. So they attempted the two point conversion and were successful, however, as they were exiting the field, the head official informed them that it was only a touchdown and they missed the subsequent two point try. In all of the confusion, they determined who had signaled, but since it was not signaled by the other official, they did not award them the points and it was 6-0.
The Rams answered on the next drive by running the ball down the field and taking advantage of gaps in defensive coverage to score and complete a successful two-point try, bringing the score to 8-6.
The Eagles defense was good, but ultimately the Rams offense was just too much for them. The Rams were able to both run and pass the ball, while the Eagles relied heavily on their run game, specifically Kobe Cooper, who picked up several yards in the game.