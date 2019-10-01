PHEBA – The Hebron Christian Eagles took the field on Friday night against the West Memphis Black Knights for their homecoming game. They ended up defeating the Knights 52-22.
The Eagles struck early with a touchdown by Bradley Scott with 5:59 to go in the first quarter and a successful two point conversion bringing the score to 8-0.
Hebron followed the successful touchdown drive with a punt return touchdown by Braeden Triplett and a successful two point conversion by Kobe Cooper.
After recovering a fumble on the 48 yard line, the Eagles topped off the drive with a quarterback keep touchdown and successful two point conversion.
West Memphis did not put up a score on the board until the second quarter, but were still unable to complete the two point conversion.
The Eagles rounded out the first half with back-to-back touchdowns from Kobe Cooper and a take away touchdown from Bradley Scott. The Eagles went to halftime with a 44-14 lead.
The second half was less eventful with both teams scoring only one more touchdown bringing the final score to 52-22.
Hebron showed tremendous strength on both sides of the ball, with their defense causing several fumbles and the take away that resulted in a touchdown. The offense put in their fair share of work with multiple touchdowns on the night.
The Eagles are now 2-4 and will face Unity Christian Academy in their final home game of the season next Friday.