The Hebron Eagles took on the Delta Streets Academy Lions last Friday in the first round of the 8-man 2A division playoffs.
Hoping to make a run in the playoffs, the Eagles had to create something on offense and keep the high powered and high scoring Delta Streets Acadamey at bay.
However, they were not able to achieve this, falling 40-0.
Hebron came into this game 3-7 after losing last week to Humphreys Academy. Delta Streets came into this with a 6-4 record after a close game against Sharkey Issaquena Academy.
The Eagles were not able to get anything going on the offensive side of things, going only slightly over 100 yards of total offense.
Another issue for the Eagles were a few injuries that cropped up and a few players who were not at 100 percent.
Sadly for Hebron, the Lions of Delta Streets were able to finish drives.
With the final score of 40-0 in favor of Delta Streets, this puts Hebron’s 2020 season into the recordbooks.
“We achieved our goal with getting to the playoffs but of course we wish that we would have gotten a little further,” said coach David Foster.